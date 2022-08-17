LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Practice Compliance forecast as at 16 August 2022

Published on: 17 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • New item we’re tracking this month
  • Updates to existing items we’re tracking

Article summary

Our new Practice Compliance forecast (as at 16 August 2022) is now live. This month we report on: (1) SRA training records review; (2) the Law Society’s recommended minimum salary; (3) amendments to the MLR 2017; (4) review of the UK’s AML/CTF regulatory and supervisory regime; (5) financial sanctions; (6) LeO scheme rules application; and (7) the SRA consultation on restoring the annual keeping of the roll exercise. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

