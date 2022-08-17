Article summary

Our new Practice Compliance forecast (as at 16 August 2022) is now live. This month we report on: (1) SRA training records review; (2) the Law Society’s recommended minimum salary; (3) amendments to the MLR 2017; (4) review of the UK’s AML/CTF regulatory and supervisory regime; (5) financial sanctions; (6) LeO scheme rules application; and (7) the SRA consultation on restoring the annual keeping of the roll exercise. or to read the full analysis.