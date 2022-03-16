Article summary

Our new Practice Compliance forecast (as at 15 March 2022) is now live. This month, we report on: (1) the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022; (2) a new consultation from LeO on its Scheme Rules; (3) the EU-US Privacy Shield; (4) the draft EU Data Act; and (5) a new SRA consultation on rule changes relating to health and wellbeing at work. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead. or to read the full analysis.