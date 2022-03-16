LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Practice Compliance / Keeping up to date / Practice Compliance forecast

Legal News

Practice Compliance forecast as at 15 March 2022

Published on: 16 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practice Compliance forecast as at 15 March 2022
  • New items we’re tracking this month
  • Updates to existing items we’re tracking

Article summary

Our new Practice Compliance forecast (as at 15 March 2022) is now live. This month, we report on: (1) the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022; (2) a new consultation from LeO on its Scheme Rules; (3) the EU-US Privacy Shield; (4) the draft EU Data Act; and (5) a new SRA consultation on rule changes relating to health and wellbeing at work. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More