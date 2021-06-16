menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Practice Compliance / Keeping up to date / Practice Compliance forecast

Legal News

Practice Compliance forecast as at 15 June 2021

Practice Compliance forecast as at 15 June 2021
Published on: 16 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practice Compliance forecast as at 15 June 2021
  • Diversity data reporting
  • Working safely—coronavirus
  • New items we’re tracking this week
  • Updates to existing items we’re tracking

Article summary

Our new Practice Compliance forecast (as at 15 June 2021) is now live. This month, we report on issues including (1) finalised standard contractual clauses; (2) economic crime; (3) cybersecurity and cybercrime updates and (4) diversity data reporting. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More