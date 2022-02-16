LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Practice Compliance forecast as at 15 February 2022

Published on: 16 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practice Compliance forecast as at 15 February 2022
  • New items we’re tracking this month
  • Updates to existing items we’re tracking

Article summary

Our new Practice Compliance forecast (as at 15 February 2022) is now live. This month, we report on (1) the Treasury Committee’s report on fraud, scams and economic crime; (2) the EU draft Data Act; (3) the EDPB Guidelines on the right of access; (4) the increase in the national living and minimum wage; and (5) the SRA survey on practising fee discounts. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More

