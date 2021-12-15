Article summary

Our new Practice Compliance forecast (as at 14 December 2021) is now live. This month, we report on (1) various consultations from the SRA and LSB, (2) changes to the UK Sanctions List; (3) the SRA’s thematic review on MLCO and nominated officer roles; (4) changes to the Surveillance camera code of practice and (5) new draft guidelines from the EDPB on the territorial scope of the EU GDPR and international transfers. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead. or to read the full analysis.