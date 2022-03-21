LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Practical justice in orders for possession and sale under section 335A of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Howlader v Moore)

Published on: 21 March 2022
  • Practical justice in orders for possession and sale under section 335A of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Howlader v Moore)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The Appellant, the trustee in bankruptcy of the First Respondent, applied for and obtained an order for possession and sale of a property jointly-owned and occupied by the First and Second Respondent. The Appellant nevertheless appealed some of the details of the order, such as the date for providing vacant possession, the order that the Appellant should keep the Respondents appraised of developments in the sale of the Property, and the refusal to make a costs order against the Second Respondent who had played no active role in the proceedings. Each of the Appellant’s grounds of appeal was rejected. In doing so, the High Court has helpfully confirmed that: vacant possession will not necessarily lead to a higher sale price (and evidence of the same should be supplied if this is a concern to a trustee in bankruptcy); an order requiring the trustee to keep the occupiers appraised of the sale process is a legitimate order to make; and it is within a trial judge’s discretion to not make an order for costs against an occupier who does not actively support or oppose a trustee’s application for possession and sale. Written by Karl Anderson, barrister at 4 Stone Buildings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

