LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Environment / Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation / Wildlife and biodiversity

Legal News

Practical implications of the biodiversity net gain requirements for developers

Published on: 22 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Practical implications of the biodiversity net gain requirements for developers
  • What practical implications are likely to arise from developers having to comply with the BNG requirements in the EA 2021?
  • What practical difficulties are there likely to be in delivering BNG in town centres and other constrained locations, where onsite enhancement is impossible, difficult, or simply not desirable?
  • Will LPAs be flexible in allowing offsite provision of BNG in each of these cases or are they likely to approve offsite habitat creation/enhancement only where onsite provision is demonstrably not possible?
  • What is this likely to mean in practice for developers?
  • Are there any unintended consequences of developers purchasing plots of land offsite to comply with their BNG requirements, or even to create/enhance habitat to sell the resulting biodiversity units to developers?

Article summary

Planning analysis: Nina Pindham, Barrister at No5 Barrister’s Chambers, considers the practical implications of developer compliance with the biodiversity net gain (BNG) requirements in the Environment Act 2021 (EA 2021), including potential difficulties and unintended consequences of developers purchasing plots of land offsite to comply with their BNG requirements. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More