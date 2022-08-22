- Practical implications of the biodiversity net gain requirements for developers
- What practical implications are likely to arise from developers having to comply with the BNG requirements in the EA 2021?
- What practical difficulties are there likely to be in delivering BNG in town centres and other constrained locations, where onsite enhancement is impossible, difficult, or simply not desirable?
- Will LPAs be flexible in allowing offsite provision of BNG in each of these cases or are they likely to approve offsite habitat creation/enhancement only where onsite provision is demonstrably not possible?
- What is this likely to mean in practice for developers?
- Are there any unintended consequences of developers purchasing plots of land offsite to comply with their BNG requirements, or even to create/enhance habitat to sell the resulting biodiversity units to developers?
Article summary
Planning analysis: Nina Pindham, Barrister at No5 Barrister’s Chambers, considers the practical implications of developer compliance with the biodiversity net gain (BNG) requirements in the Environment Act 2021 (EA 2021), including potential difficulties and unintended consequences of developers purchasing plots of land offsite to comply with their BNG requirements.
