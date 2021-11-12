PPF warns of volatility as pensions surplus decreases

Law360, London: The Pension Protection Fund (PPF) has stated that the average funding surplus of retirement plans decreased by £5.6bn in October 2021 and warned of the threat of 'ongoing volatility' in the market.
