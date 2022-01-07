PPF survey shows retirement savers lack understanding

Law360, London: Only one in two pension savers are concerned about knowing how much their retirement pot is worth, and almost half have never discussed it with a financial adviser, a new study by the Pensions Protection Fund (PPF) has shown.
