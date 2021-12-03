LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
PPF pays out £11m after court ruling

Published on: 03 December 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Pension Protection Fund (PPF) scheme has said it has paid out £11m in arrears after a court ruled in July 2021 that an administrative cap on retirement income was unlawful. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

