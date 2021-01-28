PPF finalises 2021/22 levy rules and consults on commercial consolidator guidance

Pensions analysis: On 26 January 2020, the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) published its finalised levy rules for 2021/22, alongside its policy statement and draft guidance for commercial consolidators which is the subject of a short consultation until 16 February 2021. Among other things, the finalised levy rules introduced a small scheme adjustment to better reflect the risk posed by small schemes and reduced the cap on an individual scheme’s levy from 0.5% to 0.25% of its liabilities.
