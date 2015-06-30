PPF eligibility problems for schemes with overseas employers (the Olympic Airlines case)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: For the purpose of enabling PPF entry by means of secondary UK insolvency proceedings, an overseas employer will not have an ‘establishment’ in the UK unless their relevant 'economic activity' in the UK consists of more than the activity involved in winding up its affairs, according to the Supreme Court in Trustees of the Olympic Airlines SA Pension and Life Assurance Scheme v Olympic Airlines. On the facts, this ruling meant that no UK liquidator could be appointed, so that the scheme could not enter the PPF through the secondary UK insolvency proceedings route. or to read the full analysis.