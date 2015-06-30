- PPF eligibility problems for schemes with overseas employers (the Olympic Airlines case)
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- What did Parliament do to resolve this?
- To what extent is the Supreme Court judgment still relevant to the Olympic Airlines pension scheme?
- What are the wider practical implications of this case?
- Case details
Article summary
Pensions analysis: For the purpose of enabling PPF entry by means of secondary UK insolvency proceedings, an overseas employer will not have an ‘establishment’ in the UK unless their relevant 'economic activity' in the UK consists of more than the activity involved in winding up its affairs, according to the Supreme Court in Trustees of the Olympic Airlines SA Pension and Life Assurance Scheme v Olympic Airlines. On the facts, this ruling meant that no UK liquidator could be appointed, so that the scheme could not enter the PPF through the secondary UK insolvency proceedings route.
