PPF consultation on proposed levy rules for 2022–2023—key aspects and implications

Published on: 13 October 2021
  • PPF consultation on proposed levy rules for 2022–2023—key aspects and implications
  • What was the background to the consultation?
  • What are the key consultation proposals?
  • What are the implications of the proposed PPF levy rules 2022–2023?
  • What are the next steps?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Pension Protection Fund (PPF) has issued a consultation on the proposed rules for calculating PPF levies for the 2022–2023 levy year, which will be included in invoices to be issued in Autumn 2022. Angela Sharma, senior professional support lawyer at Taylor Wessing LLP, comments on the proposals made and their implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

