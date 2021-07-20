PPF compensation cap for UK early retirees is unlawful, Court of Appeal rules

Law360: The Court of Appeal has ruled that the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) cannot impose a compensation cap on early retirees from companies that collapse, saying that it was unlawful for them to be treated differently from employees who had hit retirement age.
