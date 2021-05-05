Sign-in Help
PPF argues before Court of Appeal that it has right to set compensation methodology

Published on: 05 May 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: On 4 May 2021 the Pensions Protection Fund (PPF) argued before the Court of Appeal for the right to set how it compensates beneficiaries of defined benefit (DB) schemes where employers have become insolvent, arguing that it has the discretion to devise its own method for paying PPF compensation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

