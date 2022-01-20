LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Public procurement / Contract award and challenges

Legal News

PPE procurement ‘VIP lane’ breached obligation of equal treatment under PCR 2015 (R (Good Law Project and Every Doctor) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)

Published on: 20 января 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • PPE procurement ‘VIP lane’ breached obligation of equal treatment under PCR 2015 (R (Good Law Project and Every Doctor) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Grounds for judicial review
  • Standing
  • Relief
  • Confidentiality
  • Case details

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The Good Law Project Ltd and Every Doctor Ltd sought judicial review of decisions made by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to make direct awards pursuant to regulation 32(2)(c) of the Public Contracts Regulations 2015 (PCR 2015) of contracts for the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Interested Parties (‘Pestfix’, ‘Clandeboye’, and ‘Ayanda’). The procurement opportunities offered by PestFix and Ayanda were allocated to a novel high priority or ‘VIP’ lane which the defendant had established in the early stages of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to handle offers from potential suppliers referred directly by ministers, MPs, and senior officials. Mrs Justice O’Farrell held that the operation of the VIP lane breached the principle of equal treatment under PCR 2015 as there was no objective basis to justify the preferential treatment (in the form of speedier processing) of offers referred to the VIP lane over those submitted in the normal manner via the online portal. However, the offers by PestFix and Ayanda justified priority treatment on their merits, and it was highly likely that the contracts would have been awarded even if they had not benefited from referral under the VIP lane. The court therefore refused relief, applying section 31 of the Senior Courts Act 1981 (SCA 1981). Written by Siân McGibbon, barrister at 4-5 Gray’s Inn Square. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

1 Precedents
3 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More