Powers of local authorities and schools to remove pupils accused of sexual assault (R (on the application of CHF) v Headteacher and Governors of Newick CE Primary School)

Local Government analysis: The court held that local authorities and schools can provide education to a student at an alternative provision in circumstances when that pupil needs to be removed due to safeguarding concerns arising from allegations of sexual assault, and that it would be lawful to remove such a pupil in such circumstances. The powers of the local authority arise under section 19 of the Education Act 1996 (EA 1996) and section 175 of the Education Act 2002 (EA 2002). Schools can also exercise their powers to educate a pupil off-site under EA 2002, s 175. This decision is important, not least because allegations of pupil to pupil sexual assault are not uncommon, and this decision clarifies the powers of schools and local authorities and steps they ought to consider in such cases. The decision also provides a useful example of when a court is minded to decline to decide upon issues that have become academic, particularly when events have changed since post permission stage, and in circumstances where any findings of the court may impinge upon future appeals outside of the judicial review process- in this instant-the judge was mindful of the fact an appeal around permanent exclusion could be made as the school decided to permanently exclude the pupil at post permission stage. Written by Shazia Akhtar, barrister at Gatehouse Chambers. or to read the full analysis.