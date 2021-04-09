Power of Crown Court judges to deal with flawed committals (R v Gould)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: In R v Gould and others, the Court of Appeal issued an unequivocal warning to prosecutors and the courts to avoid overreliance on the ability of a Crown Court judge to sit as a district judge of the magistrates’ court (DJ(MC)) to correct technical drafting or procedural errors. The errors made in these appeals rendered the proceedings below null and void. It is essential reading for anyone involved in committal proceedings in the magistrates’ court. or to read the full analysis.