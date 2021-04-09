Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Crown Court Procedure / Trial on indictment

Power of Crown Court judges to deal with flawed committals (R v Gould)

Power of Crown Court judges to deal with flawed committals (R v Gould)
Published on: 09 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Power of Crown Court judges to deal with flawed committals (R v Gould)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Corporate Crime analysis: In R v Gould and others, the Court of Appeal issued an unequivocal warning to prosecutors and the courts to avoid overreliance on the ability of a Crown Court judge to sit as a district judge of the magistrates’ court (DJ(MC)) to correct technical drafting or procedural errors. The errors made in these appeals rendered the proceedings below null and void. It is essential reading for anyone involved in committal proceedings in the magistrates’ court. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

