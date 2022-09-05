- Potential conflict between government food strategy and the nutrient neutrality policy
- What is the GFS?
- Why is the GFS a particular focus now?
- How does the GFS impact on land use and farming/agriculture?
- In the recent Nutrient Neutrality Policy, Natural England propose that developers achieve nutrient neutrality as a means of allowing development to proceed. Nutrient neutrality can be achieved through various measures including by taking land out of intensive agricultural use. Is this policy likely to cause conflict with the GFS?
- Has the Nutrient Pollution Taskforce considered the GFS?
- What is the reaction of industry/agriculture to this potential conflict?
Article summary
Environment analysis: James Maurici QC, barrister at Landmark Chambers, considers the government food strategy (GFS), its impact on land use and agriculture, the potential conflict with the nutrient neutrality policy, as well as the reaction of industry to this potential conflict.
