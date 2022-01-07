Postponement should have been granted after counsel was incapacitated for medical reasons ((1) Khan, (2) Uzayr v BP plc)

Article summary

Employment analysis: An employment tribunal was wrong to refuse the postponement of a long and complex case in circumstances where a few days before the full hearing (scheduled for 12 days) was due to start the claimants’ counsel became incapacitated for medical reasons and was unable to carry out any work for a period of time. The tribunal had been wrong to treat the position as if there was no medical evidence when there was an unequivocal summary of the position from the claimants’ solicitor and an undertaking to provide medical evidence in short order, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT). or to read the full analysis.