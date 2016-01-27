Post-termination discrimination claim must be against the former employer (News, 27 January 2016)

Article summary

Unless there is specific statutory provision to the contrary, a post-termination claim for discrimination, harassment or victimisation can only be brought against a former employer. Under the provisions of the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011, where the former employer was the Greater Manchester Police Authority and that body had been replaced by the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Office for Greater Manchester, it was not possible for claims of sex discrimination, harassment, and victimisation to be brought against that successor body by someone whose employment contract had not been transferred because she had not been employed by the original employer immediately before the successor body replaced it. EAT: Butterworth v (1) The Police and Crime Commissioner’s Office for Greater Manchester (2) Lloyd. or to read the full analysis.