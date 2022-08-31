Post-pandemic development of Scottish civil justice continues down digital path

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Two recent developments shed some light on what may lie ahead for civil justice in Scotland in both the short- and longer-term. Colin Hutton, Graeme MacLeod, Rob Wilson and Joanna Clark of CMS (Edinburgh) consider the Coronavirus (Reform and Recovery) (Scotland) Act 2022 (C(RR)(S)A 2022) and the publication of the Second Report by the Scottish Civil Justice Committee on the new civil procedure rules. or to read the full analysis.