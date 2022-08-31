LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Scottish civil litigation / Preliminary considerations in Scottish civil litigation

Legal News

Post-pandemic development of Scottish civil justice continues down digital path

Published on: 31 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Post-pandemic development of Scottish civil justice continues down digital path
  • C(RR)(S)A 2022
  • The SCJC’s Second Report on the New Civil Procedure Rules

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Two recent developments shed some light on what may lie ahead for civil justice in Scotland in both the short- and longer-term. Colin Hutton, Graeme MacLeod, Rob Wilson and Joanna Clark of CMS (Edinburgh) consider the Coronavirus (Reform and Recovery) (Scotland) Act 2022 (C(RR)(S)A 2022) and the publication of the Second Report by the Scottish Civil Justice Committee on the new civil procedure rules. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More