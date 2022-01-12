LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Post office struggles to compensate scandal victims

Published on: 12 January 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The Post Office warned senior MPs on 11 January 2022 that it needs government funds to compensate postmasters who were wrongly prosecuted and caught up in a scandal over a faulty computer system. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

