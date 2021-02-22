Sign-in Help
Post-Brexit UK urged to drop ‘unnecessary’ solvency rules

Published on: 22 February 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The government should reduce ‘unnecessary information requirements’ from insurers’ prudential rules, said Willis Towers Watson on 19 February 2021, in its response to HM Treasury’s Solvency II review. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

