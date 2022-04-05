Post 1 April 2022—coronavirus (COVID-19): new era, new guidance, new challenges for employers

Article summary

Employment analysis: As part of the government’s approach to learning to live with coronavirus (COVID-19), all legal restrictions relating to coronavirus have been lifted and universal free testing has now ended. However, many questions remain for employers, which the raft of government guidance issued on 1 April 2022 does little to answer. Employers are, once again, being asked to navigate unchartered waters and to balance business needs against the potential risks to the health and safety of their workforce. Kerry Garcia and Sarah Taylor, partner and professional support lawyer respectively at Stevens & Bolton, comment on the latest government guidance for employers. or to read the full analysis.