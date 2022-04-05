LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences / Health and safety offences

Legal News

Post 1 April 2022—coronavirus (COVID-19): new era, new guidance, new challenges for employers

Published on: 05 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Post 1 April 2022—coronavirus (COVID-19): new era, new guidance, new challenges for employers
  • New guidance effective 1 April 2022
  • Universal free testing has ended
  • Guidance for those with symptoms of respiratory infection
  • Positive cases of coronavirus
  • Those who are unable to work from home
  • Close contacts of positive cases
  • Protecting vulnerable members of staff
  • Staff members who are immunosuppressed
  • Other considerations for employers

Article summary

Employment analysis: As part of the government’s approach to learning to live with coronavirus (COVID-19), all legal restrictions relating to coronavirus have been lifted and universal free testing has now ended. However, many questions remain for employers, which the raft of government guidance issued on 1 April 2022 does little to answer. Employers are, once again, being asked to navigate unchartered waters and to balance business needs against the potential risks to the health and safety of their workforce. Kerry Garcia and Sarah Taylor, partner and professional support lawyer respectively at Stevens & Bolton, comment on the latest government guidance for employers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

3 Q&As
View More
5 Practice notes
View More