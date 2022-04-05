- Post 1 April 2022—coronavirus (COVID-19): new era, new guidance, new challenges for employers
- New guidance effective 1 April 2022
- Universal free testing has ended
- Guidance for those with symptoms of respiratory infection
- Positive cases of coronavirus
- Those who are unable to work from home
- Close contacts of positive cases
- Protecting vulnerable members of staff
- Staff members who are immunosuppressed
- Other considerations for employers
Article summary
Employment analysis: As part of the government’s approach to learning to live with coronavirus (COVID-19), all legal restrictions relating to coronavirus have been lifted and universal free testing has now ended. However, many questions remain for employers, which the raft of government guidance issued on 1 April 2022 does little to answer. Employers are, once again, being asked to navigate unchartered waters and to balance business needs against the potential risks to the health and safety of their workforce. Kerry Garcia and Sarah Taylor, partner and professional support lawyer respectively at Stevens & Bolton, comment on the latest government guidance for employers.
