Possession—court’s power to postpone possession (Axnoller v Brake)

Property Disputes analysis: In a successful claim for possession by a private landowner against an occupier who never had legal possession of the land, the court must order possession to be given up ‘forthwith’, unless a statutory scheme applied to postpone the date of possession. The defendants had been mere licensees and their licence to use the property had been properly terminated. In a case where the defendants had entered onto the land with a right to legal possession which had since expired (for example, a tenant holding over after the expiration of the term), section 89 of the Housing Act 1980 would require that the date by which possession is to be given up is to be no later than 14 days after the making of the order unless exceptional hardship applies. In that case, possession could be postponed to a date no later than six weeks from the date of the order. Written by Matthew Gillett, barrister at Lamb Chambers. or to read the full analysis.