Poor funding presents road block to meaningful SFO reform

Published on: 29 July 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Two recent reviews into the failings of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) exposed the scale of the SFO's problems, but so long as they remain underfunded, it will continue to be blighted by the persistent disclosure failings that brought down two cases, legal experts say. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

