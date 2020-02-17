Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Members and benefits / Ill-health benefits

Legal News

Police officer entitled to backdating of payment of injury pension to actual date of retirement (R (Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police) v Kelly)

Police officer entitled to backdating of payment of injury pension to actual date of retirement (R (Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police) v Kelly)
Published on: 17 February 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Police officer entitled to backdating of payment of injury pension to actual date of retirement (R (Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police) v Kelly)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The High Court in Kelly considered whether a former police officer who establishes an entitlement to an injury pension should be paid that pension from—(1) the date of retirement, or (2) the date on which the pension is claimed. The court held that payments should be backdated to the date of retirement. The consequence is that all injured former police officers who qualify for an injury pension are entitled to ‘back pay’ going back to the date of their retirement, even if their entitlement to the pension is only claimed and established years later. Written by Richard Clarke, barrister at Landmark Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

What is electronic money?

BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More