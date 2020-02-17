Police officer entitled to backdating of payment of injury pension to actual date of retirement (R (Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police) v Kelly)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The High Court in Kelly considered whether a former police officer who establishes an entitlement to an injury pension should be paid that pension from—(1) the date of retirement, or (2) the date on which the pension is claimed. The court held that payments should be backdated to the date of retirement. The consequence is that all injured former police officers who qualify for an injury pension are entitled to ‘back pay’ going back to the date of their retirement, even if their entitlement to the pension is only claimed and established years later. Written by Richard Clarke, barrister at Landmark Chambers. or to read the full analysis.