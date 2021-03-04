Sign-in Help
Podcast aggregators—avoiding liability for defamation

Published on: 04 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What defamatory content could podcasts contain?
  • What defences could be available to podcast aggregator platforms?
  • Hosting exemption
  • Section 1 of the Defamation Act 1996 (DA 1996)
  • DA 2013, s 5
  • DA 2013, s 10
  • Substantive defence
  • Practical steps

Article summary

TMT analysis: Andi Terziu, associate at Taylor Wessing, discusses how podcast aggregators can avoid liability for defamation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

