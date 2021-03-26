Sign-in Help
PO rejects complaint that scheme member was rushed into making decision about retirement (Mr E, PO-20048)

Published on: 26 March 2021
Pensions analysis: In the determination of Mr E PO-20048 the Pensions Ombudsman rejected a complaint that a scheme failed to provide adequate information about early retirement options. The Ombudsman determined that, on the balance of probabilities, the employer’s HR department would have explained the issue as to loss of additional pensionable service credit if he took voluntary redundancy early. The scheme should also not be judged with the benefit of hindsight as to the later change in transfer values. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

