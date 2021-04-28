Sign-in Help
PO rejects change of position defence where the complainant had committed to spending before the overpayment (Dr N, PO-23533)

Published on: 28 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Original news
  • Summary
  • What were the facts?
  • What was the PO’s decision?
  • What is the impact of this determination?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In the determination of Dr N, PO-23533 the Pensions Ombudsman (PO) rejected a complaint that a scheme could not recover an overpayment where the complainant had committed to a spending project before receiving the overpayment. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

