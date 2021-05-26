menu-search
PO partially upholds complaint that pension scheme failed to implement divorce order (Mr S CAS-42431–G2M7)

Published on: 26 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Original news
  • Summary
  • What were the facts?
  • What was the PO’s decision?
  • What is the impact of this determination?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Pensions Ombudsman (PO) has partially upheld a complaint about a pension scheme's failure to implement a divorce order. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision.

