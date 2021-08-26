menu-search
PO directs administrator to pay additional compensation to member following severe delays in paying pension (Mr L PO-25364)

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Original news
  • Summary
  • What were the facts?
  • What was the Pensions Ombudsman’s decision
  • What is the impact of this determination?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In the Pensions Ombudsman determination of Mr L PO-25364, the Ombudsman has upheld a complaint for severe distress and inconvenience caused by maladministration delay. The issue was whether the offer of £400 was adequate compensation for the lengthy and avoidable delays in paying the member’s pension compounded by the administrator’s behaviour throughout the matter. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

