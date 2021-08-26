PO allows scheme one month’s grace to change its pensions scam procedures and follow new guidance (Mr R PO-24554)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In the Pensions Ombudsman determination of Mr R PO 24554, the Ombudsman has rejected a complaint that a scheme failed to carry out appropriate due diligence on a transfer to a suspected pension liberation scheme despite the scheme procedures being a month out of date at the time of the transfer. In rejecting the complaint, the Ombudsman had reviewed previous determinations on the adoption of new regulatory guidance, which showed that generally schemes were allowed three months to adapt. Not bound by previous determinations, the Ombudsman decided that a period of one month would now be appropriate instead. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or to read the full analysis.