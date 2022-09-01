PLSA says pension providers could struggle with two-second timeframe

Law360: Pensions providers could struggle to provide their customers' data through new online portals within a required two-second timeframe, Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) has said, warning that IT systems might not cope.
