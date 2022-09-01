LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Disclosure requirements, costs/charges and data protection / Disclosure requirements

Legal News

PLSA says pension providers could struggle with two-second timeframe

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: Law360
  • PLSA says pension providers could struggle with two-second timeframe

Article summary

Law360: Pensions providers could struggle to provide their customers' data through new online portals within a required two-second timeframe, Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) has said, warning that IT systems might not cope. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As