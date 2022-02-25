LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

PLSA encourages pension plans to increase climate stewardship role

Published on: 25 февраля 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) has published guidance on the stewardship responsibilities of trustees, which states that pension schemes should ensure the companies they are planning to invest in are properly following reporting rules on dealing with climate change. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

