Pleural plaques and the Limitation Act 1980

Article summary

The Court of Appeal, Civil Division, held that since it was settled in 2007 by the House of Lords that there was no cause of action in tort for personal injury for pleural plaques, but only for asbestosis, the judge had been right to find that the claim issued in 2005 by the defendant solicitors on the basis of a diagnosis of pleural plaques, but not asbestosis, had not been statute barred (Preston v BBH Solicitors [2011] All ER (D) 51 (Oct)) or to read the full analysis.