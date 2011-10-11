Sign-in Help
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Limitation / Limitation in PI & Clinical Negligence claims

Legal News

Pleural plaques and the Limitation Act 1980

Pleural plaques and the Limitation Act 1980
Published on: 11 October 2011
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Pleural plaques and the Limitation Act 1980
  • Court details
  • Facts
  • Judgment
  • Comment

Article summary

The Court of Appeal, Civil Division, held that since it was settled in 2007 by the House of Lords that there was no cause of action in tort for personal injury for pleural plaques, but only for asbestosis, the judge had been right to find that the claim issued in 2005 by the defendant solicitors on the basis of a diagnosis of pleural plaques, but not asbestosis, had not been statute barred (Preston v BBH Solicitors [2011] All ER (D) 51 (Oct)) or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
3 Precedents
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
3 Precedents
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More