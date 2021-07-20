menu-search
Pleading of malice in relation to the publication of spent convictions (Greenstein v Campaign Against Antisemitism)

Published on: 20 July 2021
  • Pleading of malice in relation to the publication of spent convictions (Greenstein v Campaign Against Antisemitism)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
TMT analysis: The Court of Appeal has upheld a decision to strike out particulars of malice pleaded in relation to the publication of spent convictions. The judgment highlights the strict rules when pleading allegations of malice, with a specific reference to the relevance of malice to the defence of truth and spent convictions in the context of the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (ROA 1974). Written by Michael Frost, managing associate and Joshua Edwards, trainee solicitor at Mishcon de Reya LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

