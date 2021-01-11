Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Case management / Contempt and committal

Legal News

Pleading allegations of contempt of court-one size doesn’t fit all (Deutsche Bank AG v Sebastian Holdings Inc)

Pleading allegations of contempt of court-one size doesn’t fit all (Deutsche Bank AG v Sebastian Holdings Inc)
Published on: 11 January 2021
Updated on: 11 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Pleading allegations of contempt of court-one size doesn’t fit all (Deutsche Bank AG v Sebastian Holdings Inc)
  • What did the court decide and what are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This contempt of court case falls at the tail end of some very extensive and long running litigation. The hearing was originally listed for March 2020 but concluded in December 2020, so the hearing spanned the introduction of the new CPR 81 in October 2020. The case examined what was and is required in a contempt application following a defendant’s failure to give complete and honest answers to a CPR 71 order to obtain information. Written by Richard Shepherd, barrister, at Albion Chambers, Bristol. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More