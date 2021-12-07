LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Construction / Consultant appointments / Consultants on construction projects

Legal News

Pleading a claim on an extrapolated basis is not an abuse of process (Building Design Partnership Ltd v Standard Life Assurance Ltd)

Published on: 07 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Pleading a claim on an extrapolated basis is not an abuse of process (Building Design Partnership Ltd v Standard Life Assurance Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • The test
  • Application of the test
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Appeal refused a professional consultant’s appeal against a refusal to strike out and/or grant summary judgment against a pleading which advanced a case against that professional pleaded by way of sampling and extrapolation. Written by John Denis-Smith, barrister at 39 Essex Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

