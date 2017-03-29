- Playing the blame game—time for no fault divorce? (Owens v Owens)
- Original news
- What was the background to this case?
- What were the key issues at appeal?
- What did the Court of Appeal decide, and to what extent does the court’s judgment clarify the law in this area?
- Does this case expose loopholes in the current law? How does this all fit in with Resolution’s campaign for no fault divorce?
- What should practitioners take away from this case?
- Are there any other points of interest worth mentioning here?
Article summary
Family analysis: Discussing the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Owens v Owens, Nigel Shepherd, national head of family law at Mills & Reeve, says that until we get reform by introducing no fault divorce, practitioners have no choice but to apply the current law.
