Playing the blame game—time for no fault divorce? (Owens v Owens)

Published on: 29 March 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Original news
  • What was the background to this case?
  • What were the key issues at appeal?
  • What did the Court of Appeal decide, and to what extent does the court’s judgment clarify the law in this area?
  • Does this case expose loopholes in the current law? How does this all fit in with Resolution’s campaign for no fault divorce?
  • What should practitioners take away from this case?
  • Are there any other points of interest worth mentioning here?

Article summary

Family analysis: Discussing the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Owens v Owens, Nigel Shepherd, national head of family law at Mills & Reeve, says that until we get reform by introducing no fault divorce, practitioners have no choice but to apply the current law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

