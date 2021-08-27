Plausibility and undue burden—a new look at insufficiency after FibroGen v Akebia

Article summary

IP analysis: For all IP practitioners, ranging from those that draft patent specifications, through in-house lawyers and outside counsel, that deal with pharmaceuticals, this case is a ‘must read’. For ‘big pharma’ itself, it is a welcome relief following (then) Mr Justice Arnold’s first instance judgment on how claims with functional and structural limitations should be considered when attacked on the basis of insufficiency, in particular, a lack of plausibility and undue burden. In redressing the unduly high burden placed on patentees by Arnold J’s approach to insufficiency, Lord Justice Birss has given substantial hope to the pharmaceutical industry, that claiming a broad category of chemical compounds, in and of itself, will not lead to invalidity issues. Nevertheless, his analysis of the law and reasoning need to be paid careful attention, in order to stay on the right side of the line for excessive breadth claims. Written by Paul A Harris, head of litigation at Dehns. or to read the full analysis.