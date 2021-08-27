menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / IP / Patents / Patent disputes

Legal News

Plausibility and undue burden—a new look at insufficiency after FibroGen v Akebia

Published on: 27 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Plausibility and undue burden—a new look at insufficiency after FibroGen v Akebia
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: For all IP practitioners, ranging from those that draft patent specifications, through in-house lawyers and outside counsel, that deal with pharmaceuticals, this case is a ‘must read’. For ‘big pharma’ itself, it is a welcome relief following (then) Mr Justice Arnold’s first instance judgment on how claims with functional and structural limitations should be considered when attacked on the basis of insufficiency, in particular, a lack of plausibility and undue burden. In redressing the unduly high burden placed on patentees by Arnold J’s approach to insufficiency, Lord Justice Birss has given substantial hope to the pharmaceutical industry, that claiming a broad category of chemical compounds, in and of itself, will not lead to invalidity issues. Nevertheless, his analysis of the law and reasoning need to be paid careful attention, in order to stay on the right side of the line for excessive breadth claims. Written by Paul A Harris, head of litigation at Dehns. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More