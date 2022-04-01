LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Energy / Oil and gas / Oil and gas licensing and regulation

Legal News

Plans to speed up EU renewables permits to come in May 2022, Simson says

Published on: 01 April 2022
Published by: MLex
Article summary

Renewable-energy producers will see an EU proposal to speed up the permitting process in May 2022, the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, said. Streamlining renewables permitting rules is one of the biggest issues to advance the green transition, she added.

