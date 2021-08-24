Planning and whether members were significantly misled (Backland v Monmouthshire County Council)

Article summary

Planning analysis: This case concerns a challenge to the grant of planning permission for the erection of two new dwellings and considers the overlap between planning considerations and building regulations. In upholding the claim, the court held that the planning committee had been significantly misled by not being referred to guidance published by the Welsh Government relating to the minimum distance for the siting of wastewater treatment works from buildings. Written by John Litton QC, Landmark Chambers. or to read the full analysis.