- Planning weekly highlights—9 September 2021
- In this issue:
- National and local planning policy
- MHCLG launches consultation to make outdoor measures for high streets permanent
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Planning Portal publishes details of NHF report on England’s homes’ CO2 emissions
- Housing
- Homes England opens applications for Delivery Partner Dynamic Purchasing System
- Planning issues in energy projects
- BEIS opens consultation on revised energy National Policy Statements
- Planning and air quality
- Defra and DfT announce new round of Air Quality Grants totalling £9m
- Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
- Infrastructure Planning (Prescribed Consultees and Interested Parties etc) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: consultation on permanence of outdoor measures for high streets, report shows that England’s homes emit more CO2 than cars, Homes England opens applications for land for housing, consultation on revised energy National Policy Statements, new round of Air Quality Grants announced, and regulations to amend statutory references to Public Health England relating to planning for nationally significant infrastructure projects.
