Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Building and Building Regulations
  • DLUHC announces extension of scope of ban on combustible materials for buildings
  • DLUHC confirms amendments to Approved Document B
  • Amendments to Building Regulations
  • Compulsory purchase
  • DLUHC opens consultation on compulsory purchase compensation reforms
  • Marine planning
  • Consultation launched on marine net gain principles
Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: several announcements in relation to the Building Regulations, including amendments to Approved Document B and the extension of the ban on combustible materials for buildings; a consultation on compulsory purchase compensation reforms; a consultation on marine net gain principles; and a Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Strategy Roadmap to 2026. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

