Planning weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: cases relating to the meaning of ‘road’ for the purposes of making a TRO, determining whether a council had a ‘closed mind' in refusing permission for a housing scheme and a council’s hybrid approach in calculating its housing land supply; BEIS Committee’s written evidence on energy National Policy Statements; the response to the Hinkley Point C Stakeholder report, the government’s response to the levelling-up report; a policy paper on Towns Fund monitoring; and calls for amendments to the Judicial Review and Courts Bill. or to read the full analysis.