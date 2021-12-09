LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Highways and footpaths
  • Court confirms that road which public had factual access to was a ‘road’ for purposes of making a TRO (Bowen v Isle of Wight Council)
  • Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000 (Meaning of Public Body) (Wales) Regulations 2021
  • National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act 1949 (Meaning of Public Body) (Wales) Regulations 2021
  • Planning applications and decisions
  • Court dismisses claim that council committee had 'closed mind' in refusing permission for housing scheme (Blacker v Chelmsford City Council)
  • Housing
  • Court upholds inspector’s rejection of hybrid approach to calculating five-year supply of deliverable housing land (East Riding of Yorkshire Council v SSLUHC)
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: cases relating to the meaning of ‘road’ for the purposes of making a TRO, determining whether a council had a ‘closed mind' in refusing permission for a housing scheme and a council’s hybrid approach in calculating its housing land supply; BEIS Committee’s written evidence on energy National Policy Statements; the response to the Hinkley Point C Stakeholder report, the government’s response to the levelling-up report; a policy paper on Towns Fund monitoring; and calls for amendments to the Judicial Review and Courts Bill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

