- Planning weekly highlights—9 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Highways and footpaths
- Court confirms that road which public had factual access to was a ‘road’ for purposes of making a TRO (Bowen v Isle of Wight Council)
- Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000 (Meaning of Public Body) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act 1949 (Meaning of Public Body) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- Planning applications and decisions
- Court dismisses claim that council committee had 'closed mind' in refusing permission for housing scheme (Blacker v Chelmsford City Council)
- Housing
- Court upholds inspector’s rejection of hybrid approach to calculating five-year supply of deliverable housing land (East Riding of Yorkshire Council v SSLUHC)
- Mayor of London warns refusal to fund TfL jeopardises homes delivery
- Planning issues in energy projects
- BEIS Committee publishes written evidence on energy National Policy Statements
- Welsh Minister for Climate Change responds to Hinkley Point C Stakeholder report
- Planning policy
- BEIS Committee publishes government response to Levelling-up report
- Committee calls for new relationship between central and local governments
- DLUHC publishes policy paper on Towns Fund monitoring
- Mayor of London dedicates £2m to support high street recovery in 15 boroughs
- Compulsory purchase
- Welsh Government publishes register of Compulsory Purchase Orders
- Judicial review
- JCHR calls for amendments to Judicial Review and Courts Bill
- Heritage and conservation
- Environment (Wales) Act 2016 (Public Authorities subject to the Biodiversity and Resilience of Ecosystems Duty) Regulations 2021
- Planning and air quality
- ACE reports on CCC assessment of UK climate change efforts post COP26
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: cases relating to the meaning of ‘road’ for the purposes of making a TRO, determining whether a council had a ‘closed mind' in refusing permission for a housing scheme and a council’s hybrid approach in calculating its housing land supply; BEIS Committee’s written evidence on energy National Policy Statements; the response to the Hinkley Point C Stakeholder report, the government’s response to the levelling-up report; a policy paper on Towns Fund monitoring; and calls for amendments to the Judicial Review and Courts Bill.
