Planning weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Environmental impact assessment, strategic environmental assessment and appropriate assessment
  • Landmark environmental case against the Environment Agency: court confirms enforceable European habitats laws post-Brexit (Harris v Environment Agency)
  • Buildings and building regulations
  • Building Safety Act 2022 (Commencement No 2) Regulations 2022
  • Government updates Construction Playbook with new guidance notes
  • Planning enforcement
  • Appeal against a planning enforcement notice appeal decision fails in the High Court (Devine v SoS for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities 2022)
  • Council reports landlord convicted over fraudulent Private Rental Property Licence application
Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: court decisions relating to the enforceability of habitats legislation post-Brexit and a planning enforcement notice appeal; regulations bringing into force various sections of the Building Safety Act 2022; DLUHC’s response to the development corporation reform consultation; the publication of the National Procurement Strategy 2022; the September 2022 planning newsletter from the Chief Planner; and the announcement of the Projects of Landscape Recovery scheme. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

