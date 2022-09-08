Planning weekly highlights—8 September 2022

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: court decisions relating to the enforceability of habitats legislation post-Brexit and a planning enforcement notice appeal; regulations bringing into force various sections of the Building Safety Act 2022; DLUHC’s response to the development corporation reform consultation; the publication of the National Procurement Strategy 2022; the September 2022 planning newsletter from the Chief Planner; and the announcement of the Projects of Landscape Recovery scheme.
