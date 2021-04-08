- Planning weekly highlights—8 April 2021
- Permitted development
- New permitted development rights for changes of use and expansion of public service infrastructure in England
- Welsh Government publishes temporary interim PDR guidance
- MHCLG issues Chief Planning Officer’s April 2021 update letter
- Planning, listed building and conservation area enforcement
- Planning Inspectorate updates guidance on participating in enforcement appeals
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- MHCLG publishes statistics showing increase in energy efficient new houses
- Energy Performance of Buildings (England and Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of new permitted development rights in England, Welsh Government guidance on temporary interim permitted development rights, the Chief Planning Officer’s update letter, updated Planning Inspectorate guidance on enforcement appeals and the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government’s (MHCLG) statistics on energy efficiency of new houses.
