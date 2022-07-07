LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Planning weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—7 July 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Planning policy
  • Government defends select committee criticism of Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill
  • Welsh Government announces measures to address issue of second homes in Wales
  • Building regulations
  • Building Safety (Leaseholder Protections) (England) Regulations 2022 made
  • DLUHC announces that new public buildings must have separate toilet provision for men and women
  • Building (Approved Inspectors etc) (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2022 made
  • Marine planning
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: the response by the Secretary of State to criticism that the Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill radically centralises the planning system, planning proposals in Wales to tackle second homes, the making of the Building Safety (Leaseholder Protections) (England) Regulations, an announcement that new public buildings must have separate male and female toilets, and a consultation on the first Highly Protected Marine Areas. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

