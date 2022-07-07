Planning weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: the response by the Secretary of State to criticism that the Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill radically centralises the planning system, planning proposals in Wales to tackle second homes, the making of the Building Safety (Leaseholder Protections) (England) Regulations, an announcement that new public buildings must have separate male and female toilets, and a consultation on the first Highly Protected Marine Areas. or to read the full analysis.